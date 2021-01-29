Payroll Update

Update from Alfred Estimo Jr. 5pm 1/29/2021

“The tribe has been in the process of transitioning to a new payroll system. The payroll processed for pay date 01/29/2021 was the first payroll processed with the new software. About 4:00 pm today an error was discovered. The tribe provided the correct routing and account number to PDS Software to draw the funds to pay the payroll costs for today, but it was entered incorrectly by PDS. They entered a routing number for US Bank, not our current checking account at Columbia Bank. We attempted to correct the error, but were told that we are past the cutoff time to get the issue corrected today. The soonest we can correct the error is Monday, February 1.”

“We were informed that bank deposits sent today would be reversed. We will be sending a new file for “same day ACH” to post on Monday. Funds have been deposited into most accounts already; we hope the reversal does not occur until Monday when the new deposit occurs, but we are unsure when banks will reverse the deposit. The payroll department apologizes for this error. We tried to take all steps necessary for the transition to occur smoothly, but unforeseen errors occurred when transferring data between the tribe and PDS Software.”

“If you have any questions, please email payroll at payroll@wstribes.org. Once again, we apologize for the error.”