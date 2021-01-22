KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jan. 23, 2021

It will take many months to get everyone vaccinated for COVID-19 and so it is critical that everyone continue to take measures to protect yourself, your family and your community .

Wearing a face mask or covering

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

Disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces

And Stay home

The Warm Springs Commodities Program is located in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. They offer food like: cereal, fresh fruit, fresh produce, can veggies and can fruit, pasta, meat, eggs, juice and cheese. You do need to meet eligibility requirements to qualify for commodities. Call (541)553-3422 for details. They have a facebook page to help keep folks in the loop on Facebook search “W S Commods” (https://www.facebook.com/wscommods)

The 2021 Lincoln’s Powwow at the Simnasho Longhouse has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Powwow Committee looks forward to getting back on track next year.

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley committee asks families with students 3 years old through 12th grade in the 509J or South Wasco County School Districts who are enrolled in a Federally Recognized Tribe to complete the annual JOM survey and enrollment forms. The FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE form is now available. You can find is on KWSO dot ORG in the News and Info tab under opportunities. If you have questions, contact Carroll Dick at 541-553-3311.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team has announced that due to COVID-19 they will not be running their AARP Tax Aid Site this year. You may be able to get an appointment for tax preparation and filing with NeighborImpact. Their offices in Bend can be reached at 541-318-7506 and in Redmond at 541-548-2380. To learn more about how to complete and file your income taxes yourself, online – check out the IRS website (https://www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free)

Warm Springs Fire Management reminds residents that it’s time to renew your burn permits for 2021. Please call fire dispatch @ 541-553-1146, with your phone number and physical address weekdays during business hours. You will need to pick up and sign for your burn permit. Masks are required in the office.

