KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jan. 7, 2021

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center please remember you need to check in at the front gate. They do ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

The I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

For all other business or to ask about getting on a list for the COVID-19 vaccine – call 541-553-1196

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices continue to operate with 50% of employees working. Many offices remain closed to the public for walk in business. You should contact program staff via phone or email to see if you need to make an appointment. CLICK HERE FOR UNOFFICIAL CONTACT INFO

Warm Springs Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine.

The Jefferson County 509J Community Learning Center is now signing up students for after school online: Drop-In Tutoring and Enrichment Classes that start Monday (1/11/21). Classes include STREAM Connections, Wellness Workshops, Caldera Arts, E-Sports, Discover Your Forest, SMART Reading, and Cooking Dreams. You can register by calling 541-475-0388 or sign up ONLINE.

Warm Springs Fire Management reminds residents that it’s time to renew your burn permits for 2021. Please call fire dispatch @ 541-553-1146, with your phone number and physical address weekdays during business hours. You will need to pick up and sign for your burn permit. Masks are required in the office.

Warm Springs Community Wellness is doing a fitness – nutrition BINGO challenge starting next Monday. Every day a BINGO number will be drawn and participants will need to do the challenge selected. You can find the BINGO card of challenges ON OUR WEBSITE. The Challenge will run through Mid-February. Contact Jennifer Robbins to let her know you want to participate.

The Museum at Warm Springs Youth Art Exhibit is encouraging youth to create artwork to enter in their annual Youth Show. Contact Natalie Kirk at the Museum if you have any questions at 541-553-3331.

Tomorrow at Noon on KWSO’s “Community Talk” Show join Sue Matters and Dr. Shilo Tippett for a conversation about New Year’s Resolutions.

If you have information you would like us to share on the Community Calendar, EMAIL us the details.