Community Calendar

KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jan. 12, 2021

Posted on by Sue Matters
11
Jan

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today.  On their agenda: reports from the Museum at Warm Springs and High Lookee Lodge.  An update on the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets, and reports from the Culture & Heritage Committee – Fish and Wildlife (On Reservation) and the Education Committee.

Yesterday, Tribal Council accepted the local COVID-19 response team’s recommendation to bring back 100% of the Tribal Workforce effective tomorrow, January 12th.  Data will continue to be reviewed with updates given to Tribal Council weekly.  All COVID-19 precautions will remain in place including temperature checks before entering Tribal Buildings, the wearing of face masks and social distancing of at least 6 feet from others.  Tribal employees are discouraged from traveling out of state but if you must – you need to inform your General Manager.  Upon return a COVID-19 test will need to be taken.

COVID-19 Vaccine is now available at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.  It will take many months to get everyone vaccinated so it is critical that everyone continue to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

  • Wearing a face mask or covering
  • Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer
  • Disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces
  • And Stay home as much as possible

The Warm Springs K through 8 Academy is phasing back in  Limited In Person Instruction (or LIPI) for Kindergarten, 1st & 2nd grade students starting today thru through Friday in the afternoons from 1:30-3:30.  Families can find the bus schedule on the school district’s WEBSITE

509J Community Learning Center enrichment classes are set for afterschool.  Classes include STREAM Connections, Wellness Workshops, Caldera Arts, E-Sports, Discover Your Forest, SMART Reading, and more.  Virtual tutoring is also being offered.  Learn more at: (https://kwso.org/?p=15191)

Warm Springs Community Wellness is doing a fitness – nutrition BINGO challenge that started yesterday and will run thru mid-February.    An example of a BINGO square is: “do 30 minutes of Cardio.” You can still sign up by emailing jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org

 At KWSO – one of the ways we generate revenue for our operations is through our sustaining membership program for as little as 10 dollars a month.  You can sign up today online in support of your local Community Radio Station at KWSO.ORG

Sue Matters