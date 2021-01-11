KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jan. 12, 2021

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda: reports from the Museum at Warm Springs and High Lookee Lodge. An update on the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets, and reports from the Culture & Heritage Committee – Fish and Wildlife (On Reservation) and the Education Committee.
Yesterday, Tribal Council accepted the local COVID-19 response team’s recommendation to bring back 100% of the Tribal Workforce effective tomorrow, January 12th. Data will continue to be reviewed with updates given to Tribal Council weekly. All COVID-19 precautions will remain in place including temperature checks before entering Tribal Buildings, the wearing of face masks and social distancing of at least 6 feet from others. Tribal employees are discouraged from traveling out of state but if you must – you need to inform your General Manager. Upon return a COVID-19 test will need to be taken.
COVID-19 Vaccine is now available at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. It will take many months to get everyone vaccinated so it is critical that everyone continue to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- Wearing a face mask or covering
- Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others
- Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer
- Disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces
- And Stay home as much as possible
The Warm Springs K through 8 Academy is phasing back in Limited In Person Instruction (or LIPI) for Kindergarten, 1st & 2nd grade students starting today thru through Friday in the afternoons from 1:30-3:30. Families can find the bus schedule on the school district’s WEBSITE
509J Community Learning Center enrichment classes are set for afterschool. Classes include STREAM Connections, Wellness Workshops, Caldera Arts, E-Sports, Discover Your Forest, SMART Reading, and more. Virtual tutoring is also being offered. Learn more at: (https://kwso.org/?p=15191)
Warm Springs Community Wellness is doing a fitness – nutrition BINGO challenge that started yesterday and will run thru mid-February. An example of a BINGO square is: “do 30 minutes of Cardio.” You can still sign up by emailing jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org
