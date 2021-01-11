KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jan. 12, 2021

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda: reports from the Museum at Warm Springs and High Lookee Lodge. An update on the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets, and reports from the Culture & Heritage Committee – Fish and Wildlife (On Reservation) and the Education Committee.

Yesterday, Tribal Council accepted the local COVID-19 response team’s recommendation to bring back 100% of the Tribal Workforce effective tomorrow, January 12th. Data will continue to be reviewed with updates given to Tribal Council weekly. All COVID-19 precautions will remain in place including temperature checks before entering Tribal Buildings, the wearing of face masks and social distancing of at least 6 feet from others. Tribal employees are discouraged from traveling out of state but if you must – you need to inform your General Manager. Upon return a COVID-19 test will need to be taken.

COVID-19 Vaccine is now available at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. It will take many months to get everyone vaccinated so it is critical that everyone continue to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Wearing a face mask or covering

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

Disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces

And Stay home as much as possible

The Warm Springs K through 8 Academy is phasing back in Limited In Person Instruction (or LIPI) for Kindergarten, 1st & 2nd grade students starting today thru through Friday in the afternoons from 1:30-3:30. Families can find the bus schedule on the school district’s WEBSITE

509J Community Learning Center enrichment classes are set for afterschool. Classes include STREAM Connections, Wellness Workshops, Caldera Arts, E-Sports, Discover Your Forest, SMART Reading, and more. Virtual tutoring is also being offered. Learn more at: (https://kwso.org/?p=15191)

Warm Springs Community Wellness is doing a fitness – nutrition BINGO challenge that started yesterday and will run thru mid-February. An example of a BINGO square is: “do 30 minutes of Cardio.” You can still sign up by emailing jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org

At KWSO – one of the ways we generate revenue for our operations is through our sustaining membership program for as little as 10 dollars a month. You can sign up today online in support of your local Community Radio Station at KWSO.ORG