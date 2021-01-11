KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/11/21

There was 1 new case of COVID-19 in Warm Springs according to today’s (1/11/21) Community COVID-19 report. That’s from 50 tests conducted on Friday (1/9/21).

Last week’s total of new COVID-19 cases was 13 on the Reservation.

There are currently 20 Active Cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs with 13 close contacts being monitored by public health.

692 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began

6982 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

71 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

68 people have been discharged from the hospital

18 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

100 more doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are expected at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center today. All doses are already planned and scheduled and will be given by the end of the day on Wednesday, January 13th.

—

Tribal Council, this morning (1/11/21) accepted the local COVID-19 response team’s recommendation to bring back 100% of the Tribal Workforce effective tomorrow (1/12/21). Data will continue to be reviewed with updates given to Tribal Council weekly. All COVID-19 precautions will remain in place including temperature checks before entering Tribal Buildings, the wearing of face masks and social distancing of at least 6 feet from others. Tribal employees are discouraged from traveling out of state but if you must – you need to inform your General Manager. Upon return a COVID-19 test will need to be taken.

—

