KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/22/21

There were 4 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s (1/22/21) Community COVID-19 Report. That’s from 49 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center yesterday (1/21/21).

So far this week there have been 10 positive tests for COVID-19.

744 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

7462 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

76 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

73 people have been discharged from the hospital

19 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

There are currently 42 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 52 close contacts being monitored by Public Health staff.

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION