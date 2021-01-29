KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/29/21

There were 3 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported from 51 tests conducted yesterday (1/28/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.

The COVID-19 Community Update reports 22 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 34 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

756 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

7686 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

78 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

75 people have been discharged from the hospital

19 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

—

Vaccinations

675 primary doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.

286 2nd (Booster) doses have been given with 30 more scheduled for today (1/29/20)

For Elders age 65 and older or anyone Age 55-64 with underlying health issues such as: Diabetes, Heart, Lung, Liver, or Kidney disease or Organ transplants – you can call the Health & Wellness Center (541-553-1196) to make an appointment for the vaccine.

—

Positivity Rate

The testing positivity rate this week is 2.78% (does not include today’s testing)

The testing positivity rate for the month (excluding today) is 7.82%

The testing positivity rate since testing began is 8;85%

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION