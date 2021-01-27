KWSO News for Wed., Jan. 27, 2021

Warm Springs Tribal Offices and the Indian Health Service Clinic are delaying opening until 10am today due to slick road conditions and snow removal needs. At I.H.S. the front gate will open at 10:30. At Warm Springs Early Childhood, which is operating with specific drop off times due to COVID-19 precautions for licensed child care facilities, the 730 drop off time moves to 9:30, 745 drop off moves to 9:45 and 8 o’clock drop off moves to 10. Pick up times remain the same. 509-J pick up meal service was cancelled for today,

COVID-19 Vaccine is now available to Warm Springs elders 65 and older plus individuals 55 and older with health risks. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center to make an appointment for a shot. IHS will call to reschedule any vaccine appointments from before 10:30 this morning.

Warm Springs Tribal Council are participating in the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians virtual annual Winter Conference this week. On Monday (1/25/21) They did meet with the local COVID-19 response team for an update. The recommendation to maintain current levels of staffing for Tribal Offices was approved by Tribal Council. Also present was Jefferson County 509-J School District superintendent Ken Parshall who reported that they are planning on returning to in-person, on-site school next Monday February 1st, although they continue to monitor data. He said notification to families will go out before the end of the week

Last Tuesday, January 19th, Tribal Council heard updates from Governmental Affairs, Managed Care, Administrative Services, Procurement, Tribal Court, Public Safety and Natural Resources. Tribal Council approved proposed COIC Transit Projects including continuation of Cascade East Transit Service.

Last Monday, January 18th, discussed a request for a Government to Government meeting regarding the Warm Springs Detention Center. The February Agenda was approved. Two draft resolutions were approved regarding smelt fishing. The weekly recommendations from the COVID-19 team were accepted. There were Federal and State legislative update calls, enrollments and updates from the Tribes’ Development Office, Human Resources and Finance.

The week prior, Tribal Council heard reports from Enterprises, High Lookee Lodge, The Museum at Warm Springs, and Tribal Council Committees.

