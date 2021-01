Due to poor road conditions CTWS offices will delay opening until 10am today (Wednesday, January 27, 2021).

Primary roads are plowed although the remain snow covered and icy. Cinder is down on hills, turns and stops, for those roads. Abandoned vehicles are hindering plowing. Residential driveways remain snowy.

The Indian Health Services Clinic will also delay opening until 10am. The front gate will open at 10:30am. They will call to reschedule any affected COVID-19 vaccine appointments.