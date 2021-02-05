KWSO News for Fri., Feb. 5, 2021

A Community-Wide COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is planned for next Thursday, February 11, 2021, with additional doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine expected. The Vaccination Clinic will be held at the Agency Longhouse for individuals 55 and older plus any veterans. You must reserve your vaccine by calling to make an appointment at 541-553-2131.

With the vaccination effort continuing and the opportunity to get tested increasing – it remains critical that everyone still continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Virus variants make that especially important as there is still a lot not known about this coronavirus. One thing they do know is that wearing a face mask does work in protecting from COVID-19. Please continue to follow all safety recommendations, continue to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously, and let others know that precautions need to be taken still.

Thinking of visiting Crater Lake, the John Day Fossil Beds or any other national parkland in the next few months? Better pack a mask. Face Masks Will Now Be Required in All National Parks. Masks must be worn inside all facilities managed by the National Park Service, as well as on crowded or narrow trails when social distancing is not possible.

Yesterday the Boys & Girls Club of Snohomish County held their annual “Youth of the Year” event. The competition is for Club teen members ages 14 & older. Each year Boys & Girls Clubs select a teen to represent their club in the competition. The teens complete an interview process and write a short speech about their “club experience.” This year the competition was held virtually on zoom. Rebecca Francis participated in the event representing the Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs. Rebecca is an 8th grader at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Rebecca did a great job representing the club. In her speech she talked about overcoming obstacles in her life, the importance of family and her future goals after high school. The “Youth of the Year” is a National Boys & Girls Club of America competition. The winner of this event will move on to compete in a State competition. Rebecca said the experience was very good. Her advice for future teens, “Always work hard and never give up on anything, especially your dreams.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs has been serving a limited number of club members during comprehensive distance learning and continues to do so. At this time, however, no additional members can be served. The club is operating under special rules during the pandemic with limitations on capacity. The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club is located at the K-8 Academy.

Oregon lawmakers were expected redraw political districts in the state this year. Now they might miss their chance. Dirk VanderHart from the Northwest News Network reports that Every 10 years it falls to lawmakers to rejigger the boundary lines of Oregon’s 90 legislative districts, along with its congressional districts. But state law sets a hard deadline for the Legislature. It needs to complete those maps by July 1. This year, that won’t happen. Delays brought on by COVID-19 and other hurdles have led the Census Bureau to delay crucial data it sends to states. That data won’t come until late July at the earliest, well past Oregon’s deadline. The quagmire has lawmakers like state Sen Tim Knopp scratching their heads. He says “We have to have a plan. I think we all are in agreement that we want to do a legislative plan and follow the intent of our law.” Some legislators have suggested asking the state supreme Court for an extension. If that fails, the job of redistricting could fall to Secretary of State Shemia Fagan,