KWSO Calendar for Fri., Feb. 4, 2021

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are at full staffing again. All facilities will continue to operate with all COVID-19 precautions remain in place including temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing. You might want to call ahead to see if you need an appointment. If you feel sick, please stay home. If you have COVID-19 symptoms – get tested. Testing is being done at the Health & Wellness Center where you can stop at the front gate and let them know you want to be tested. Also there are testing clinics today at 10am at Indian Head Casino and this afternoon at 2 at the Tribal Administration Building.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from the Warm Springs Senior Center. Meals are free for those 60 and over. To learn more, call the Senior Program this morning at 541-553-3313. On today’s menu is: Meat Loaf with roasted roots and vegetables, macaroni and cheese and fruit.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

The Jefferson County School District 509J Board of Directors is seeking individuals to serve on the Superintendent Interview Observer Panel to observe the preliminary interviews of candidates for superintendent. They are hoping to identify 12 community members who represent a balance of viewpoints and interests. If interested – you can apply ONLINE. The deadline to apply is next Monday, February 8th.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council is seeking candidates for the following Boards. There is one position available for a non Tribal member on the Credit Board of Directors – 2 positions are open for the Indian Head Casino Board of Directors (one Tribal Member and one non member) – There are 2 positions on the Economic Development Corporation OR Ventures Board (one Tribal Member and one non member). Tribal Council is also seeking a Tribal Member to serve on the Culture & Heritage Committee. The deadlines for all applications is February 18th.

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise has their drive up window open weekdays 8am until 5 pm. They are closed for lunch in the noon hour. The window can be used for payments, check cashing, picking up and dropping off loan applications. The ATM lobby is open Monday thru Friday 8 to 5.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team remains closed as a precaution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. For current and former IDA clients, Demus Martinez is available to talk about your Credit Report and FICO scores. Contact Demus via text or call 541-460-3851 or email demus@wscat.org – you can also make contact on social media.

This year’s Lincoln’s Powwow at the Simnasho Longhouse has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. KWSO will broadcast recordings from previous years’ powwows next weekend so you can dance in a socially distanced way or to sing and drum along!

