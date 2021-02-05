KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 2/5/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reported no (zero) new cases of COVID-19 from 70 tests conducted on Thursday (2/4/21).

There are currently 9 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 22 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

763 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

8086 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

78 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

76 people have been discharged from the hospital

21 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

Vaccinations

758 primary doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. 50 more vaccinations are scheduled today (2/5/21).

Warm Springs will be receiving 600 doses of the Moderna Vaccine with a mass vaccination clinic planned at the Agency Longhouse on Thursday, February 11, 2021, for anyone 55 and older (born in 1966 or before) and also for Veterans. You do need to make an appointment for the vaccination clinic by calling 541-553-2131 and that will reserve your vaccine.

393 2nd (Booster) doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given with 100 more scheduled for next week.

Testing

COVID-19 testing is being done at the Health & Wellness Center where you can stop at the front gate and let them know you want to be tested. Also – testing clinics are being done weekdays.

Mondays – 10am @Family Resource Center, + 2pm @Early Childhood Education Center

Tuesdays – 10am @Natural Resources + 2pm @Indian Head Casino

Wednesdays – 10am @CTWS Tribal Administration Building + 2pm @Family Resource Center

Thursdays – 10am @Warming Shelter + 2pm @Natural Resources

Fridays – 10am Indian Head Casino + 2pm @CTWS Tribal Administration Building

More testing will give a more accurate assessment of the prevalence of COVID-19 in Warm Springs.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION