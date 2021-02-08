KWSO Calendar for Tue., Feb. 9, 2021

This Thursday (2/11/21) there is a Community-Wide COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for people 55 and older at the Warm Springs Community Center. You do need to call for an appointment so they can reserve your vaccine. Call 541-553-2131.

You can get a COVID-19 test at the Health & Wellness Center and also at COVID-19 testing is being done at the Health & Wellness Center where you can stop at the front gate and let them know you want to be tested. Also – testing clinics are being done weekdays. Today there is testing for anyone this morning at 10 at Natural Resources this afternoon at 2 atIndian Head Casino.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are at full staffing again. All facilities will continue to operate with all COVID-19 precautions remain in place including temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing. If you feel sick, please stay home. If you have COVID-19 symptoms – get tested.

Papalaxsimisha is hosting a virtual Sweetheart’s Bingo tomorrow starting at 6:50pm. Cards will be distributed today at the Community Center at noon – plus at the Simnasho Longhouse and Seekseequa Fire hall from 5:30-6:30. Learn more at the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise has their drive up window open weekdays 8am until 5 pm. They are closed for lunch in the noon hour. The window can be used for payments, check cashing, picking up and dropping off loan applications. The ATM lobby is open Monday thru Friday 8 to 5.

Due to the pandemic, the Warm Springs Community Action Team will not be hosting their AARP Tax Aide Site this year. You may be able to get an appointment for tax preparation and filing with NeighborImpact. Their offices in Bend can be reached at 541-318-7506 and in Redmond at 541-548-2380. To learn more about how to complete and file your income taxes yourself, online – check out the IRS website (https://www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free)

A residential house fire in Sidwalter was a total loss for the old Blodgett home. All occupants made it out safe. A relative has set up a GO FUND ME account. The family includes children age 5 and 9 plus adults 22, 40, 66 and 77. You can contact Mary Davis, homeowner, if you are interested in helping. (541) 460-0800

This Friday at Noon – KWSO’s Community Talk Show is back with the first of 5 show focused on the “#EmpowerWarmSprings” COVID-19 campaign. There will be information about the effort to provide coronavirus education and perspective plus our ability to be proactive about protecting against COVID and how to remain hopeful for the future. Tune in for the show with co-hosts Dr. Shilo Tippett and Sue Matters with guests Caroline Cruz and Dr. Eric Brodt from OHSU.

This weekend join KWSO for special programming featuring Lincoln’s Powwow recordings from the KWSO Archives. Grand Entries are Friday at 7, Saturday at 1 and Sunday at 2.

