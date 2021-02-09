KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 2/9/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 from 63 tests conducted on Monday (2/8/21).

There are currently 9 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 17 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

766 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

8200 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

79 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

78 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

Warm Springs is expecting to receive 600 doses of the Moderna Vaccine this week. That means there is an opportunity to do a Mass Vaccination Clinic which is planned for this Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the Community Center. The clinic is open to Warm Springs people 55 and older (born in 1966 or before). You do need to make an appointment for the vaccination clinic by calling 541-553-2131and that will reserve your vaccine.

