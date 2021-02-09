KWSO Calendar for Wed., Feb. 10, 2021

There is a Opioid Overdose webinar on how to use Narcan for anyone interested today at 10am. It’s sponsored by the Warm Springs Opioid Prevention Program. This will be a Zoom event and will be offered monthly on the second Wednesday of the month. The ZOOM link and meeting ID is posted in our calendar on the KWSO website (https://wstribes-org.zoom,us/j/8085709678 + Zoom Meeting ID – 808 570 9678.)

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from the Warm Springs Senior Center. Meals are free for those 60 and over. To learn more, call the Senior Program this morning at 541-553-3313. On today’s menu is: Baked Fish with Cajun corn, green beans and fruit.

Tomorrow there is a Community-Wide Vaccination Clinic for people 55 and older and veterans, at the Warm Springs Community Center. You do need to call for an appointment so they can reserve your vaccine. Call 541-553-2131.

It will take many months to get everyone vaccinated so it is critical that everyone continue to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Wear a Face Mask

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

Disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces

Avoid gatherings with anyone you do not live with

Stay home as much as you can

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are at full staffing again. All facilities will continue to operate with all COVID-19 precautions remain in place including temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing. If you feel sick, please stay home.

The Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation Program remains closed to potential or existing clients unless you have an appointment. You can call Jackie Minson at 541-553-3490 to arrange a visit at their offices at the Education building in the Old Boys Dorm. Please call ahead for an appointment for Voc Rehab.

The Warm Springs Commodities Program is located in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. They offer food like: cereal, fresh fruit & produce, canned fruit & veggies, pasta, meat, eggs, juice and cheese. You do need to meet eligibility requirements to qualify for commodities. Call (541)553-3422 for details and check out the “W S Commods” Facebook page for updates. (https://www.facebook.com/wscommods)

Warm Springs CPS office hours are Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm but as a Tribal Facility you should call ahead for an appointment. Their number is 541-553-3209. To report Child Abuse or Child Neglect, you can call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-7233 and they will notify CPS. If there is an emergency after hours – call Warm Springs Police Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and they will contact a CPS worker.

Papalaxsimisha is holding a Virtual Sweet heart Owl Dance Raffle. To participate – you and a partner must record and dance to an owl dance song of your choice. Post the video with hashtag #PVSHOD between February 7th and the 14th. A Drawing will be held on Facebook Live next Monday at 10am on the Paplaxsimisha page.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is seeking candidates of on the job training for a Food Cart Training Program at the Twisted Teepee. There is a Manager Trainee position and a Trainee position. To learn more, contact Stala Green at 541-553-3148 or email her at starla@wscat.org

This Friday at Noon – KWSO’s Community Talk Show is back with the first of 5 show focused on the “#EmpowerWarmSprings” COVID-19 campaign. There will be information about the effort to provide coronavirus education and perspective plus our ability to be proactive about protecting against COVID and how to remain hopeful for the future. Tune in for the show with co-hosts Dr. Shilo Tippett and Sue Matters with guests Caroline Cruz and Dr. Eric Brodt from OHSU.

This weekend join KWSO for special programming featuring Lincoln’s Powwow recordings from the KWSO Archives. Grand Entries are Friday at 7, Saturday at 1 and Sunday at 2.

For useful information, all kinds of music and local news – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.