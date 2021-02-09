KWSO News for Tues., Feb. 9, 2021

In a PRESS RELEASE yesterday the Warm Springs Tribal Police Department said that the human remains that were discovered on January 12th have been identified as Warm Springs resident Tina Spino, who was reported missing last August. Warm Springs Detectives, Special Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), and the FBI Evidence Recovery Team (ERT) were involved in the investigation along with the medical examiner’s office for forensic evaluation. Dental records and DNA sampling, led to the conclusion that remains are that of Spino. The investigation regarding the circumstances surrounding her death continue.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is scheduled to receive 600 doses of the Moderna Vaccine this week. To utilize the opportunity to administer a large number of shots – a Mass Vaccination Clinic is planned for this Thursday at the Community Center. The clinic is open to Warm Springs people 55 and older (born in 1966 or before) and also for Veterans. You do need to make an appointment for the vaccination clinic by calling 541-553-2131 and that will reserve your vaccine.

There were 6 new cases of COVID-19 for all of last week. There has been increased testing and Last Week’s Testing Positivity Rate was 1.64%. The week before the Positivity Rate was 2.10%. For all of January the rate was 7.74% and in December the testing positivity rate was 10.32%. Everyone is encouraged to continue to do the things you are doing to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

In Warm Springs – the Moderna Vaccine comes from Indian Health Services and is not part of the state of Oregon distribution network. Warm Springs has been able to set our own priorities including designating Veterans and also culture keepers, longhouse leaders, drummers and others who have been participating in funerals and traditional practices.

Jefferson County Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 yesterday. That brought the total case count to 1,831. There were 46 positive cases finishing out their isolation period and close contacts decreased to 46 individuals. For Jefferson County residents who have questions about COVID-19 – you can call the Jefferson County Public Health Department at 541-475-4456 or email them at covid@publichealth.jeffco.net

The Oregon Health Authority unveiled a new online tool for determining COVID-19 vaccine eligibility and where to get your immunization. You can visit https://www.getvaccinated.oregon.gov for more information.

Wintery weather is headed our way this week. It will be mostly sunny today and tomorrow with temperatures into the 40s. Then there is a Winter Storm Watch in effect Thursday through Friday Night for snow throughout Central Oregon. Colder temperatures will move in as well. We will see snow showers develop overnight Wednesday with Snow most of the day Thursday. Expect gusty winds with snow and blowing snow Thursday Night into Friday. Friday’s high is forecast to be just 20 degrees with lows Friday Night in the single digits. Snow is likely Saturday as well.