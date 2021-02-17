KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 2/17/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 from 103 tests conducted on Tuesday (2/16/21).

There are currently 18 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 25 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

779 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

8457 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

80 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

78 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

Vaccinations

1095 primary doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered.

There is a Community Wide COVID-19 Vaccination clinic this Friday (2/19/21) at the Warm Springs Community Center. This is for ages 18 and older. You must be eligible for care at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center OR be an Essential Employee for the Tribes. You must pre-schedule an appointment by calling 541-553-2131. The appointment line is open 8am – 5pm today and tomorrow.

496 2nd (Booster) doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given. 64 additional second doses are scheduled for today with 36 more scheduled for tomorrow.

STAY SAFE

It will take several months to get everyone vaccinated so it is critical that everyone continue to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Wear a Face Mask

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

Disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces

Avoid gatherings with anyone you do not live with

Stay home as much as you can

