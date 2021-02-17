KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 2/17/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 from 103 tests conducted on Tuesday (2/16/21).
There are currently 18 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 25 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.
- 779 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began
- 8457 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 80 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19
- 78 people have been discharged from the hospital
- 22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19
—
Vaccinations
- 1095 primary doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered.
There is a Community Wide COVID-19 Vaccination clinic this Friday (2/19/21) at the Warm Springs Community Center. This is for ages 18 and older. You must be eligible for care at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center OR be an Essential Employee for the Tribes. You must pre-schedule an appointment by calling 541-553-2131. The appointment line is open 8am – 5pm today and tomorrow.
- 496 2nd (Booster) doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given. 64 additional second doses are scheduled for today with 36 more scheduled for tomorrow.
—
STAY SAFE
It will take several months to get everyone vaccinated so it is critical that everyone continue to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- Wear a Face Mask
- Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others
- Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer
- Disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces
- Avoid gatherings with anyone you do not live with
- Stay home as much as you can
—
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL