KWSO Calendar for Thu., Feb. 18, 2021

There will be another Community Wide COVID-19 Vaccination clinic tomorrow (Fri. 2/19/21) at the Warm Springs Community Center. This is for ages 18 and older. You must be eligible for care at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center OR be an Essential Employee for the Tribes. You must pre-schedule an appointment by calling 541-553-2131. The appointment line is open until 5pm today.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of business hours you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices open however facilities will continue to operate with COVID-19 precautions remain in place including temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing. If you feel sick, please stay home. If you have COVID-19 symptoms – get tested.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. The agenda includes updates from: Public Safety, Natural Resources, Health & Human Services and Education. They will review November Financials, the State Mobile Gaming App. And have a discussion about Finance Positions.

Today is the deadline to apply for board positions recently announced by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council. For all openings, submit a letter of interest and your resume to the Tribes’ Secretary Treasurer/CEO by the end of the day today. (https://kwso.org/?p=15464) Open positions are advertised for the Credit Board of Directors – Indian Head Casino Board of Directors – the Economic Development Corporation OR Ventures Board and there is also an opening on the Culture and Heritage Committee.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is seeking candidates of on the job training for a Food Cart Training Program at the Twisted Teepee. There is a Manager Trainee position and a Trainee position. To learn more, contact Stala Green at 541-553-3148 or email her at starla@wscat.org

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a new Peer Support Group that will be meeting on Wednesdays and Fridays at 2pm starting February 24th. To learn more you can contact Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035 or email Antonio.gentry@wstribes.org.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Loan/Grant – Scholarship Application deadline is July 1st every year. There are requirements that are part of the application process. If you are planning on attending college or vocational school this fall – contact Carroll Dick at 541-553-3311 or carroll.dick@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation Program remains closed to potential or existing clients unless you have an appointment. You can call Jackie Minson at 541-553-3490 to arrange a visit at their offices at the Education building in the Old Boys Dorm. Please call ahead for an appointment for Voc Rehab.

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley committee asks families with students 3 years old through 12th grade in the 509J or South Wasco County School Districts who are enrolled in a Federally Recognized Tribe to complete the annual JOM survey and enrollment forms. The FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE form is now available.

