There is a position open on the Warm Springs Culture and Heritage Committee. They are looking for a person who community oriented and has a positive rapport with the community, must have interest in tribal cultural and heritage. If you are an employee of the CTWS you provide supervisor approval and that can be submitted with your application. You will have a background check conducted as apart of the application process.

If you are interested you can submit your letters of interest and resume a few ways:

Drop off at the tribal admin building addressed to Michele Stacona By mail: Michele Stacona, PO box 455 Warm Springs, OR 97761 by Email: Michele.stacona@wstribes.org

The deadline to submit your application is Thursday- February 18th 2021.