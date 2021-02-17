Job Announcement

Twisted Teepee and the Warm Springs Community Action Team is looking for two candidates for on-the-job training/trainee for a Food Cart Training program. They are looking for motivated individuals who has interest in gaining experience working and operating all aspects of a fast pace food cart operation. That includes: daily maintenance and sanitation of the cart, preparing the cart, menu planning, budgeting and shopping. You will need to obtain food handlers card upon hire, be able to work in a cramped, fast paced and varying temperature environment. Also, adhere to all COVID-19 protocols and maintain a drug-free environment.

There are two positions open at the twisted TEEPEE

Food cart employee

Food cart manager trainee

The pay ranges from $14-17 / hour. see the flyer Here

if you are interested Please submit a completed Resume to starla@wscat.org or in person at the Community Action Team or Twisted Teepee. Applications can be picked up at the Twisted Teepee during business hours. For questions, please contact Starla Green, WSCAT Food Manager/ Trainer at 541-553-3148 or starla@wscat.org.

The Deadline is: ASAP/ Until filled