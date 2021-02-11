KWSO Calendar for Fri., Feb. 12, 2021

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from the Warm Springs Senior Center. Meals are free for those 60 and over. To learn more, call the Senior Program this morning at 541-553-3313. On today’s menu is: Chicken Tamales with Spanish rice, salad and a special dessert.

KWSO’s “Community Talk” show is back today at noon. Tune in for conversation about life during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they remind you that you must stop at the front gate to check in and that you should call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment or to ask about a COVID-vaccine – call 541-553-2610.

The I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

For all other business, call 541-553-1196

Warm Springs Tribal Offices continue to have limited access to the public due to COVID-19. Safety Protocols in place include temperature checks at the entry. Masks are required and Social Distancing is in place. You might call ahead if you have business to conduct.

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise has their drive up window open weekdays 8am until 5 pm. They are closed for lunch in the noon hour. The window can be used for payments, check cashing, picking up and dropping off loan applications. The ATM lobby is open Monday thru Friday 8 to 5.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Loan/Grant – Scholarship Application deadline is July 1st every year. There are requirements that are part of the application process. If you are planning on attending college or vocational school this fall – contact Carroll Dick at 541-553-3311 or carroll.dick@wstribes.org.

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a new Peer Support Group that will be meeting on Wednesdays and Fridays at 2pm starting February 24th. To learn more you can contact Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035 or email antonio.gentry@wstribes.org.

The Madras High Girls Basketball team is planning for their season in May & June this year and with that they are starting to fund raise. They have opened up their online Fan Clothing Store for fans and players. Every time a player sells an item, a percentage of the sale goes to the team. To learn more you can contact Jerin Say at jsay@509j.net or 541-777-7904. Find the store website on today’s calendar at KWSO.org https://fancloth.shop/SQQLS

This weekend join KWSO for special programming featuring Lincoln’s Powwow recordings from the KWSO Archives. With this year’s event cancelled due to the pandemic, KWSO will bring you past powwows recorded at the Simnasho Longhouse. Tune in tonight from 7-midnight, Saturday from 1 until midnight and Sunday from 2 to 7 right here on 91.9FM.

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.