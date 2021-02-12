KWSO News for Fri., Feb. 12, 2021

Due to snowy road conditions and a Winter Storm Warning that’s in effect through tomorrow – Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices, Bureau of Indian Affairs offices, the Warm Springs Indian Health Services Clinic, and 509-J schools are closed today. Roads are snow covered so if you don’t need to go out – folks are advised to stay home. Because of the Tribal closure there is no senior lunch today.

Warm Springs Sanitation reports that garbage trucks are doing Friday routes today. They may run a little late due to road conditions but they will pick up scheduled routes. Please have your tote at the road. Also – assist elder neighbors or anyone who may have trouble pulling the tote.

A winter storm warning is in effect until late tomorrow afternoon. Snow is likely on and off today tapering off this afternoon. Highs around 20. Snow tonight with overnight lows in the lower teens. More snow tomorrow into Sunday. A mix of snow and freezing rain Sunday night into Monday.

Yesterday, nearly 300 COVID-19 Moderna vaccines went into arms at a Community Wide Vaccination Clinic that was held at the Warm Springs Community Center. The clinic ran from 9am – 3pm ending a bit early due to the start of the snow storm. Next week the local COVID-19 response team will plan how best to offer additional vaccinations. Anyone interested in receiving a COVID-19 shot can call the clinic to be put on a list at 541-553-2131. Remember the clinic will be closed until next Tuesday. (today’s snow day + President’s Day holiday on Monday)

Today the Internal Revenue Service opens up income tax filing. They urge taxpayers to take some simple steps to help ensure they file accurate tax returns and speed their tax refunds to avoid a variety of pandemic-related issues. Although every year the IRS encourages taxpayers to e-file their returns and use direct deposit to receive refunds, to those taxpayers who have previously not used e-file, the IRS emphasizes using it this year to avoid paper-related processing delays. Taxpayers can file electronically by using a tax professional, IRS Free File or other commercial tax preparation software. The IRS cautioned paper-filed tax returns and paper checks will take even longer this year due to a variety of reasons.