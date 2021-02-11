KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 2/11/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reported 7 new cases of COVID-19 from 74 tests conducted on Wednesday (2/110/21).

There are currently 14 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 20 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

774 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

8325 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

79 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

78 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

If you feel that you might have COVID-19 or have been exposed, call the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512

—

Vaccinations

804 primary doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.

497 2 nd (Booster) doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given.

(Booster) doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given. The Community Wide Vaccination Clinic is happening at the Community Center this morning into early afternoon. This is for folks 55 and older. If you have questions about vaccinations call 541-553-2610.

—

