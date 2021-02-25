KWSO Calendar for Fri., Feb. 26, 2021

It’s Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Today is School Colors day – wear Red, White & Black.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from the Warm Springs Senior Center. Meals are free for those 60 and over. To learn more, call the Senior Program this morning at 541-553-3313. On today’s menu is: Lasagna with mixed vegetables, garlic bread and fruit.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center you can check in at the front gate if you would like to do a COVID-19 test.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

The I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

For all other business, call 541-553-1196

The Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation Program remains closed to potential or existing clients unless you have an appointment. You can call Jackie Minson at 541-553-3490 to arrange a visit at their offices at the Education building in the Old Boys Dorm. Please call ahead for an appointment for Voc Rehab.

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise has their drive up window open weekdays 8am until 5 pm. They are closed for lunch in the noon hour. The window can be used for payments, check cashing, picking up and dropping off loan applications. Credit now accepts payments via all credit cards with the exception of American Express. The ATM lobby is open Monday thru Friday 8 to 5.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

The Jefferson County 509-J school district’s final interviews of 3 candidates for the superintendent position will be this week. There is an opportunity to submit a question to the candidates, limited capacity to see them in person on separate nights and the chance to view the candidates via a YouTube Stream. You can learn more ONLINE

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley committee asks families with students 3 years old through 12th grade in the 509J or South Wasco County School Districts who are enrolled in a Federally Recognized Tribe to complete the annual JOM survey and enrollment forms. The FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE form is now available. You can find is on KWSO dot ORG in the News and Info tab under opportunities. If you have questions, contact Carroll Dick at 541-553-3311.

Heart of Oregon Corps in recruiting for the Madras Thrift Store Program Manager position now through March 15th You can learn more HERE

The 50/50 fundraiser going on for Bobby Thurby & Shirelle Adams and their girls, who recently lost everything in a home fire, will draw a winner Monday at noon. If you want to know how you can help, contact Sandra Danzuka, Edna David, Dena or Dot Thurby.

