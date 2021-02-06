KWSO Calendar for Sun., Feb. 7, 2021

It will take many months to get everyone vaccinated so it is critical that everyone continue to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Wear a Face Mask

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

Disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces

Avoid gatherings with anyone you do not live with

Stay home as much as you can

This coming Thursday, February 11th, they are planning a Community-Wide Vaccination Clinic for Warm Springs’ people 55 and older and veterans, at the Agency Longhouse. You do need to call for an appointment so they can reserve your vaccine. Call 541-553-2131.

Papalaxsimisha is hosting a virtual Sweetheart’s Bingo this Wednesday starting at 6:50pm. Bingo Cards will be distributed Tuesday at the Community Center at noon – plus at the Simnasho Longhouse and Seekseequa Fire hall from 5:30-6:30. Learn more at the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

Due to the pandemic, the Warm Springs Community Action Team will not be hosting their AARP Tax Aide Site this year. You may be able to get an appointment for tax preparation and filing with NeighborImpact. Their offices in Bend can be reached at 541-318-7506 and in Redmond at 541-548-2380. To learn more about how to complete and file your income taxes yourself, online – check out the IRS website (https://www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free)

For Community Action Team current and former IDA clients, Demus Martinez is available to talk about your Credit Report and FICO scores. Contact Demus via text or call 541-460-3851 or email demus@wscat.org – you can also make contact on social media.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council is seeking candidates for the following Boards. There is one position available for a non Tribal member on the Credit Board of Directors – 2 positions are open for the Indian Head Casino Board of Directors (one Tribal Member and one non member) – There are 2 positions on the Economic Development Corporation OR Ventures Board (one Tribal Member and one non member). There is also an opening on the Culture and Heritage Committee. For all openings, submit a letter of interest and your resume to the Tribes’ Secretary Treasurer/CEO. The Deadline to apply is Thursday February 18th.

Next weekend join KWSO for special programming featuring Lincoln’s Powwow recordings from the KWSO Archives. With this year’s event cancelled due to the pandemic, KWSO will bring you past powwows recorded at the Simnasho Longhouse. Tune in Friday night from 7-midnight, Saturday from 1 until midnight and Sunday from 2 to 7 right here on 91.9 FM.

Please consider how you can support your local Community Radio Station by becming a KWSO sustaining member or with a donation or purchase in our online store.