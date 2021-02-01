KWSO Calendar for Tue., Feb. 2, 2021

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are at full staffing again. All facilities will continue to operate with all COVID-19 precautions remain in place including temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing. If you feel sick, please stay home. If you have COVID-19 symptoms – get tested at the Health & Wellness Center.

This week at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center the focus for COVID-19 vaccines remain for elders 75 and older, Veterans 65 and older, and for essential employees. 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered this week and those shots are already scheduled. They will also begin to give the second dose of the vaccine for those who already got the first shot at the end of December. The Moderna vaccine requires 2 doses – 28 days apart. The vaccination is considered completed one week after the 2nd shot.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

The I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

For all other business or to get on a list saying you want a COVID-19 shot, call 541-553-1196

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their morning agenda is: Tribal Council Proclamation and Priorities, CARES Funding Discussion, and a Cannabis Discussion. This afternoon they will learn about the CTE Revitalization Grant and there will be a review of the history of the Senior Pension.

It’s back to on-site, in-person, full day school for Jefferson County 509-J schools this Wednesday. To allow for more social distancing on buses – the bus schedules have changed. You can find all the district routes HERE. At the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy the school day is 9:15 to 3:25. Family drop off locations are by the new parking lot for K thru 2nd grades. 3rd thru 5th graders get off on the east side of the main office and 6th thru 8 grades stop on the west side of the main office. CASA online students will log on as usual for classes each day.

Madras High School Football will have their first day of practice next Monday February 8th. Gear will be handed out to all registered football players who are Seniors and Juniors tomorrow (2/3/21) at 4 and on and Thursday (2/4/21) at 4 to freshmen and sophomores.

The Papalaxsimisha Community Network will hold their virtual Zoom meeting this Thursday evening from 6-7:30. Participants can discuss educational needs, wants and resources for all indigenous students, families and communities. You can find more information of the Papalazimisha Facebook Page.

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise has their drive up window open weekdays 8am until 5 pm. They are closed for lunch in the noon hour. The window can be used for payments, check cashing, picking up and dropping off loan applications. The ATM lobby is open Monday thru Friday 8 to 5.

The Warm Springs Commodities Program is located in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. They offer: cereal, fresh fruit and produce, canned fruit and vegetables, pasta, meat, eggs, juice and cheese. You do need to meet eligibility requirements to qualify for commodities. Call (541)553-3422 for details. Check their facebook page for updates – search “W S Commods” (https://www.facebook.com/wscommods)

