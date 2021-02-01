KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE (2/1/21)

There were no (0) new positive cases of COVID-19 from 58 tests conducted Friday (1/29/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. Today’s (2/1/21) COVID-19 Community Update reports 15 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 27 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

756 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

7744 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

78 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

75 people have been discharged from the hospital

19 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

—

Vaccinations

705 primary doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.

286 2nd (Booster) doses have been given. 60 additional booster doses are scheduled for today with an additional 50 shots scheduled for tomorrow.

For Elders age 65 and older or anyone Age 55-64 with underlying health issues such as: Diabetes, Heart, Lung, Liver, or Kidney disease or Organ transplants – you can call the Health & Wellness Center (541-553-1196) to make an appointment for the vaccine.

—

Warm Springs Positivity Rate

The testing positivity rate last week was 2.10%

The testing positivity rate for January 2021 was 7.74%

The testing positivity rate for December 2020 was 10.32%

The testing positivity rate for November 2020 was 9.76%

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION