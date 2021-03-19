KWSO News for Fri. Mar. 19, 2021

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources continues to investigate a cougar sighting in the vicinity of the Warm Springs K-8 Academy and did some tracking yesterday. They have eyewitness descriptions of a cougar near the school and so continue along with Warm Springs Police to step up patrolling and tracking. Cougars weigh up to 175 pounds, and are much bigger than bobcats, which rarely exceed 45 pounds. One tell-tale characteristic of a cougar is its long, thick tail, which can be as long as three feet and is often about a third the length of its nose-to-tail figure. Bobcats have a “bob” tail, which is much shorter. Residents in the area are encouraged to secure their pets at night. Domestic cats can draw cougars especially young cats as well as older ones – looking for an easy meal.

Today is another Big Community Vaccination Clinic at the Warm Springs Community Center. For those who had their initial dose on February 19th , You second dose is today. Please make sure you bring your vaccination card to document your booster dose. You can also get a first dose of the Moderna Vaccine today at the Community Center. Call 541-553-2131 if you have questions. You must be 18 or older and be Indian Health Service eligible OR live OR work in Warm Springs to receive a vaccination here. Vaccines are one of the most effective tools to protect our health. Vaccines work with your body’s natural defenses so you can fight the virus.

It’s Madras Football sports tonight when the White Buffaloes host the North Marion Huskies. Fall sports are being played now due to COVID-19. Madras Head Football Coach Kurt Taylor says it’s been a challenging year. The good news is that the 0 and 2 Buffs are facing North Marion who also hold an 0 and 2 record so hopefully it is a competitive match up for both squads. There remains limited spectators at high school sporting events and for those who get a ticket from their student athlete – all COVID-19 precautions must be taken. KWSO will broadcast the game live here on 91.9FM and online at our website.

Facebook is growing its footprint in Oregon, announcing that it will expand its data center in Prineville — already the social media giant’s largest in the United States. The move coincides with the company nearing completion of bringing a fiber-optic cable ashore in Tierra del Mar, Oregon. It will link multiple U.S. locations, including Facebook’s huge data center in Prineville, with Japan and the Philippines. Spokeswoman Amy Hunter said Facebook needs to expand its global infrastructure because of the growth in use of its apps and services. Facebook said it will be expanding its site in Prineville by 900,000 square feet by adding two new buildings.

Government forecasters say the spring in the United States looks like it will be dry and warm with little flooding. Thursday’s spring outlook is bad news for the West, which has been under a megadrought for more than 20 years. About two-thirds of the country is now abnormally dry or under drought conditions. Forecasters say that’s only going to get worse. They expect water use cutbacks, dangerous wildfires, low reservoir levels and damage to wheat crops. Forecasters expect nearly the entire country to be warmer than normal for the next three months, and that worsens drought.