KWSO Calendar for Fri., Mar. 19, 2021

Here is today’s Community Calendar from KWSO – where we share local information to help keep you informed.

The Mt Hood Meadows Warm Springs Ski and Snowboard Trip is today. For those who are signed up to ride the bus – they will leave the community center at 7:30 this morning. Dress warm for a day outside on Mt Hood.

There is no school today in the Jefferson County 509-J school district and Spring Break is next week. KWSO encourages all students and families to continue to protect each other from COVID-19, by following safety precautions while away from school. Together we can “Empower Warm Springs”

There is a Community COVID-19 Vaccination clinic today at the Community Center starting at 9am. For anyone who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on February 19th – your second dose is today. Please bring your vaccination card with you. First doses are being given as well. The get a COVID-19 shot you need to be 18 or older, I.H.S. eligible OR live OR work in Warm Springs.

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system is operational on a temporary basis and there remains a Boil Water Notice in effect until further notice for residences served by that system.

Senior Lunch is cancelled today. As soon as their building gets the safety go ahead, following water damage that occurred – the meal program will resume. Please check on your elders today at lunch time.

The Warm Springs Commodities Program is located in the Industrial Park. They are open Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. Their Food Bank is open this afternoon from 1-5.

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a new Peer Support Group that will be meeting on Wednesdays and Fridays at 2pm. To learn more you can contact Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035 or email Antonio.gentry@wstribes.org.

Madras Football hosts North Marion tonight. You can catch the game live here on KWSO with the pregame starting at 6:50 and kick off at 7. Madras High School is also offering a live video stream of the game.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a Baseball and Softball camp next Monday and Tuesday for Spring Break. This is for Boys and Girls 8 to 12 years old. There is a limit to 25 players so be there on time Monday at 9am to sign up. There will be COVID-19 pre-screening and safety protocols observed. Wear a mask and a light jacket. Bring your glove and if you have them – cleats, a helmet, and a bat.

There will be a Warm Springs Youth Football Camp next Wednesday from 11am – 1pm at the K-8 Academy Football Field. There is no charge for the camp which is being hosted by the Madras High School Football Program. This is for all Kindergarten thru 8th grade students.

The Warm Springs Work Experience and Development Department is accepting applications for student after school work. There are opportunities both for high school students as well as college students. To learn more call Wayne Miller at 541-553-3328 or Melinda Poitra at 541-553-3324

The 2nd of 2 Public Hearings on redistricting will be held for Oregon Congressional District 2 is tomorrow afternoon at 1. The Public Input is part of the process about how Oregon lawmakers should redraw the state’s legislative and congressional districts. The process is based on population and tied to the Census. You can learn more including how to testify virtually at https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/redistricting

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is hosting a live Virtual town hall for Vietnam Veterans next Thursday, March 25th at noon via Zoom. They will cover earned benefits and other resources available to Vietnam Veterans and their families. Find the link to register at: https://www.oregon.gov/odva/Connect/Pages/Townhalls.aspx

