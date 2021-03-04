KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 3/4/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 0 (zero) new cases of COVID-19 from 55 tests conducted on Wednesday (3/3/21).

There are currently 8 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 58 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

VACCINATIONS

1626 primary doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered.

744 2nd (Booster) doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given. With 60 more appointments scheduled for tomorrow.

Individuals can sign up for a COVID-19 Vaccine by calling 541-553-2610. You must be 18 or older and live or work in Warm Springs.

JUST A REMINDER to anyone who received their first dose of vaccine at the Community Center clinic on February 11th or the 19th – check your vaccine card for the date and time for your 2nd, booster dose. There are 2nd, Booster Dose clinics scheduled for Thursday, March 11th and Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Warm Springs Community Center. If you are getting your second dose – please make sure you bring your card so the shot can be documented for you.

SYMPTOMS

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. To talk with a medical professional – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of business hours you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

81 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

80 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

TESTING

If you are concerned that you may have COVID-19 symptoms or you may have been exposed you can get tested at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. Check in at the front gate and they will direct you where to go

8947 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center 799 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began



For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION