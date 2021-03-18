KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 3/18/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports no (zero) new cases of COVID-19 from 29 tests conducted on Wednesday (3/17/21).

There are currently 4 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 18 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

VACCINATIONS

1790 primary doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

40 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine are scheduled to be given today

1091 2nd (Booster) doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered.

A Community Vaccination Clinic tomorrow (Friday, March 19, 2021) starting at 9am at the Warm Springs Community Center.

To sign up for a first dose of the Moderna Vaccine call 541-553-2131.

If you had your initial dose on February 19th, Check your vaccine card for your appointment time for this Friday. Please make sure you bring your card to document your booster dose.

You must be 18 or older and be Indian Health Service eligible OR live OR work in Warm Springs to receive a vaccination here.

HERE is a fact sheet about what you need to know about COVID-19 Vaccines from the CDC

SYMPTOMS

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. To talk with a medical professional – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of business hours you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

82 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

81 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

TESTING

If you are concerned that you may have COVID-19 symptoms or you may have been exposed you can get tested at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. Check in at the front gate and they will direct you where to go

9348 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

84 positive tests have been reported from outside facilities

805 total positive test results total in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION