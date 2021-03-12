KWSO Calendar for Sat., Mar. 13, 2021

The Mt Hood Meadows Warm Springs Ski and Snowboard Day is next Friday March 19th. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the Event Date is Weather Dependent and Subject to Rescheduling. There is also limited seating on the bus and COVID-19 precautions in place at Mt Hood Meadows. Rentals, Lessons, Lift Tickets and Lunch are all being provided. To participate in the trip you must complete all required paperwork which is available in front of KWSO or online on our WEBSITE . You can return forms by dropping them off at KWSO or email them to kwso@wstribes.org. You will receive a call to confirm your registration after your paperwork is reviewed. The deadline to turn in your forms is Monday at 5pm.

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system is operational on a temporary basis. There is a Boil Water Notice in effect until further notice for residences that are served by the Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system. That means you should boil your water for 3 minutes before consumption or else use bottled water. Drinking water, portable toilets and showers are available at the Simnasho Longhouse. Residents can expect the water to appear milky white which is expected when water is entrapped in the system.

Warm Springs Nation Little League will be set up at the Community Center Parking Lot for drive thru registration pick up and drop off today from 10am – 2pm. The deadline to register is next Wednesday. There is a Coaches meeting this morning 10am at the Community Center and tomorrow – there is a meeting for all coaches in Redmond. Talk to Edmund Francis if you have any questions. You can call him at 541-325-3856.

Heart of Oregon Corps in recruiting for the Madras Thrift Store Program Manager position now through March 15th You can learn more at Heart of Oregon dot ORG

The Red Cross Cascades Region is hosting a series of free viritual emergency preparedness presentations every Tuesday from 6-7pm. The upcoming presentation this Tuesday is on Earthquake Safety.

Warm Springs Sanitation reminds the community that the landfill does not accept tires. Also – please make sure you place the proper materials in the proper dumpster. The main dumpsters are for trash only. There are seprate dumpsters for brush and others for Metal. Please take the time to place metal in the dumpster and not on the ground. Please don’t mix brush in with the trash dumpster. Thanks in advance for helping to keep things sorted.

Warm Springs TERO is now accepting new skills surveys for Construction Season. They have projects lined up both on and off the reservation for equipment operators, truck drivers, flaggers and laborers. You can download a survey ONLINE To learn more call 541-675-5439.

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and risk restrictions changing, it is still critical that everyone continue to protective measures to keep our communities safe. Please –

Wear a Face Mask

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

And avoid gatherings with anyone you do not live with

Each month at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy students and teachers focus on a character trait and talk about what it means and how to demonstrate it in everyday life. In March the focus is on “Dedication.” Dedication means having a strong support for or loyalty to someone or something. Like being dedicated to achieving your goals!

The Warm Springs Commodities Program is located in the Industrial Park. They are open Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. Their Food Bank runs every couple weeks and will next be open on Thursday and Friday, March 18th & 19th from 1-5pm.

Daylight Savings time begins early tomorrow morning. You should move your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed tonight. If you forget – you can move them ahead one hour when you wake up in the morning.

KWSO’s Community Calendar is read throughout the day every day.