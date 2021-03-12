KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 3/12/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 0 (zero) new cases of COVID-19 from 16 tests conducted on Thursday (3/11/21).

There are currently 3 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 28 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

VACCINATIONS

1777 primary doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

1084 2nd (Booster) doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered.

The next Community Vaccination Event will be Friday, March 19, 2021 starting at 9am at the Warm Springs Community Center.

This is for both 2nd (Booster) dose shots (for those who got their first dose of Moderna Vaccine on February 19th) as well as for Primary doses .

Check your vaccine card for your appointment time if you will be getting your 2nd (Booster) dose. To make an appointment to get your first dose of the Moderna Vaccine 541-553-2610. Walk-ins will be accommodated as well, for first doses

You must be 18 or older and be Indian Health Service eligible OR live OR work in Warm Springs to receive a vaccination in Warm Springs.

SYMPTOMS

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. To talk with a medical professional – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of business hours you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

81 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

81 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

TESTING

If you are concerned that you may have COVID-19 symptoms or you may have been exposed you can get tested at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. Check in at the front gate and they will direct you where to go

9213 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

802 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

RISKS

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are open however facilities continue to operate with COVID-19 precautions including limited public access, temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing. If you have business to conduct, please call for an appointment.

Effective today (Friday 3/12/21) – Jefferson County will move from the COVID-19 Extreme Risk Category to the High Risk category which means Indoor dining will be allowed but not to exceed 25% maximum occupancy or 50 people whichever is smaller. With some eased restrictions and increasing numbers of people being vaccinated – please don’t let your guard down and continue to take all precautions to protect from the spread of COVID-19.

PRECAUTIONS

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to continue to take protective measures.

Wear a Face Mask

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

Avoid gatherings with anyone you do not live with

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION