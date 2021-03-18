KWSO News for Thu., Mar. 18, 2021

Tomorrow there is a Community Vaccination Clinic at the Community Center. In Warm Springs You must be 18 or older and be Indian Health Service eligible OR live OR work on the reservation. To sign up for a first dose of the Moderna Vaccine call 541-553-2131. If you had your initial dose on February 19th, Check your vaccine card for your appointment time for this Friday. Please make sure you bring your card to document your booster dose.

Of 2777 Warm Springs I.H.S. patients 18+ – 42% have been vaccinated.

Of patients ages 55-64 – 55.10% have been vaccinated

Of patients ages 65-74 – 70.30% have been vaccinated

For patients 75 & older (139 of 195) – 41.80% have been vaccinated

Under the direction of Governor Kate Brown, outdoor capacity limits have been updated for outdoor recreation and fitness as well as outdoor entertainment for Oregon counties. As of yesterday Oregon counties in the

Lower risk category may allow Maximum 50% occupancy.

Moderate risk: Maximum 25% occupancy

High risk: Maximum 15% occupancy

Extreme risk: Maximum 50 people

The Treasury Department has sent out 90 million economic impact payments totaling $242 billion since President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan last week. Most of those payments were made by the IRS as direct deposits — which officials say recipients starting seeing in their bank accounts last weekend. Meanwhile, Treasury has mailed out roughly 150,000 checks worth about $442 million. Processing of the payments began last Friday, the day after Biden signed the American Rescue Plan, which authorized direct payments of up to $1,400 to qualifying individuals. Treasury said the first batch of payments went to eligible taxpayers who provided direct-deposit information on their 2019 or 2020 tax returns. Included were people who don’t typically file a return but who used a non-filers tool at IRS.gov last year to be included in two earlier rounds of COVID-19 relief payments. Officials said additional batches of payments will be sent in coming weeks by direct deposit and through the mail as a check or debit card.

Today is the filing deadline for the May 18th Special District Election. Locally – for Jefferson County that includes representation on district boards for schools, library, water, Fire Protection, Fire & Rescue, Emergency Medical Services & the Madras Aquatic Center. In Oregon – elections are conducted by mail. April 27th is the last day to register to vote in the May 18th election. You can do so online at your county clerk’s office in person or online at Oregon’s MY VOTE website.

Americans will be getting extra time to prepare their taxes. The Internal Revenue Service says it’s delaying the traditional tax filing deadline from April 15 until May 17. The IRS announced the decision yesterday — and said it would provide further guidance in coming days. The move provides more breathing room for taxpayers and the IRS alike to cope with changes brought on by the pandemic. The decision postpones when individual taxpayers must file their return and when their payment is due. The IRS said taxpayers who owe money would not face any further penalties or interest if they pay by May 17. The new deadline also applies to individuals who pay self-employment tax. Taxpayers do not need to take any action to take advantage of the new deadline. Those who need more time beyond May 17 can request an extension until Oct. 15.