KWSO News for Thu., Mar. 25, 2021

Applications are being taken for Warm Springs Housing Authority’s COVID19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA) for Renters Only. The ERA program provides financial assistance for Rent, Utilities & Other Housing Expenses to eligible households that

Earn 80% or less of the Area Median Income Enrolled Tribal Member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, or Enrolled member of any Federally recognized tribe residing in – Jefferson; Wasco; Gilliam; Hood River; Clackamas or Marion County, or Any person residing within the boundaries of the Warm Springs Reservation regardless of race and Economic hardship due to COVID19.

On Wednesday, U.S. Senators advanced a bill to better fund drinking water and sanitation facilities in Tribal communities. As Emily Cureton reports, the money could help ease a longstanding water crisis on the Warm Springs reservation:

“At a hearing of the Senate Indian Affairs Committee, lawmakers heard from indigenous leaders. Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Chairman Raymond Tsumpti, Sr. testified that his government struggles to provide clean water to more than forty five hundred people. He said the reservation’s infrastructure needs more than $40 million worth of updates. The western tribal water infrastructure act would raise about $62 million over four years for a variety of tribal communities. It directs federal funds specifically to 10 projects in the Columbia River Basin. The bill languished after it was introduced in 2018 by Oregon’s Democratic U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. Now it advances less than a week after the confirmation of Deb Haaland as the first Native American cabinet secretary in U.S. history. Emily Cureton, reporting.”

Warm Springs Public Utilities is doing work to install a new isolation valve today which will affect residents in the Wolf Point neighborhood. Homes in that area will not have water until later this afternoon while the work is being completed.

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Wednesday (3/24/21) reports 0 new cases of COVID-19 from 30 tests conducted on Tuesday (3/23/21). There are currently 3 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 8 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

Today (3/25/21 10am – 3pm) there is a Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic at the Simnasho Longhouse for those 18 and older. There will be another opportunity for 16 and 17 year olds to get vaccinated on April 1st from 9am – 4pm. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment: at the Health and Wellness Center, the Simnasho Johnson & Johnson Clinic or for the April 1st clinic for 16 & 17 year olds CALL 541-553-2131.