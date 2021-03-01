KWSO Calendar for Tue., Mar. 2, 2021

It’s spirit week at Madras High School this week. That means there is a dress up theme each day. Today is “Dress Like a Teacher Day” and tomorrow is “Aloha Day.” Friday Night is the first White Buffalo football game of the season. Due to Jefferson County’s COVID-19 “Extreme risk level” there will not be spectators – but KWSO will broadcast the contest live with kick off at 7.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices open however facilities will continue to operate with COVID-19 precautions remaining in place including temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing. If you feel sick, please stay home. If you have COVID-19 symptoms – get tested.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center you can check in at the front gate if you would like to do a COVID-19 test.

For a regular appointment or to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination call 541-553-2610.

The I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

For all other business, call 541-553-1196

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. They will make board and committee appointments, review draft resolutions, and get an update on Nena Springs Mediation. Also on their agenda are updates from: acting BIA Superintendent Bodie Shaw; Valerie Switzler on the 509J M.O.U.; and James Halliday on the proposed Beaver Butte – AT&T – First Net site.

Heart of Oregon Corps in recruiting for the Madras Thrift Store Program Manager position now through March 15th You can learn more at heart of oregon dot org

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a new Peer Support Group that will be meeting on Wednesdays and Fridays at 2pm. To learn more you can contact Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035 or email antonio.gentry@wstribes.org.

COCC’s Adult Education Registration webpage that is open now for anyone who would like to prepare for the GED or refresh their skills before taking a college class. You can learn more ONLINE

Due to the pandemic, the Warm Springs Community Action Team will not be hosting their AARP Tax Aide Site this year. You may be able to get an appointment for tax preparation and filing with NeighborImpact. Their offices in Bend can be reached at 541-318-7506 and in Redmond at 541-548-2380. To learn more about how to complete and file your income taxes yourself, online – check out the IRS WEBSITE

KWSO’s Community Calendar – where we share local information to keep you informed