KWSO News for Tue., Mar. 2, 2021

There were a total of 6 positive cases of COVID-19 last week in Warm Springs from 217 tests conducted. That is a 2.7% positivity rate and improvement over the prior week which had a 5.21% test positivity rate. If you would like a test, whether you want to reassure yourself, if you might have symptoms or you are concerned that you may have been exposed – you can go to the Warm Springs health & Wellness Center and check in at the front gate. They will point you in the right directions. For individuals who want to sign up for a COVID-19 Vaccine – call 541-553-2610. You must be 18 or older and live or work in Warm Springs.

In Jefferson County there is a free COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic this Saturday from 9am – 4pm at the Madras High School Gym. This is also for adults 65 and older. You can register ONLINE

Deschutes County and St Charles Health System plan to open scheduling for vaccine appointments today at 9am. This is for adults 65 and older. 2,340 first doses will be scheduled. The easiest and fastest way to sign up for an appointment is to schedule online at www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com. You can also call 541-699-5109.

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, who as a lawmaker championed the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, has joined the advisory board of a movement that is pushing states to adopt the one person-one vote system. She’s now advising National Popular Vote, a non-profit dedicated to advancing the compact. The movement needs 270 Electoral College votes for a national popular vote to be adopted in America. It already has secured 196 and aims to gain more this year. Under the current system, each state’s electoral votes go to the candidate who won the popular vote in that state. Nebraska and Maine are the only exceptions.

Federal energy regulators gave Oregon State University the go-ahead Monday (3/1/21) for a groundbreaking wave energy testing facility off the coast of the state. OPB’s Jes Burns reports that the PacWave South project is designed to speed up the development of wave energy technology, which harnesses the motion of the ocean to generate electricity. Oregon State’s project will provide berths off Newport where experimental energy converters can be tested under real-world conditions. OSU’s Burke Hales is chief scientist on the project says “It’s huge. It’s the first license of its type to be issued in the United States. It’s a really, really huge accomplishment.” The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued a license to the project, but a final review period must pass before OSU can begin construction. Burke says his team is prepared to start work this summer and hopes to have the project completed in 2022.