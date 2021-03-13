KWSO Community for Sun., Mar. 14, 2021

If you didn’t move your clocks ahead one hour before you went to bed last night – you should do it now. Daylight Savings Time began today.

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and risk restrictions changing, it is still critical that everyone continue to protective measures to keep our communities safe. Please –

Wear a Face Mask

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

And avoid gatherings with anyone you do not live with

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system is operational on a temporary basis. There is a Boil Water Notice in effect until further notice for residences that are served by the Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system. That means you should boil your water for 3 minutes before consumption or else use bottled water. Drinking water, portable toilets and showers are available at the Simnasho Longhouse. Residents can expect the water to appear milky white which is expected when water is entrapped in the system.

Warm Springs Nation Little Coaches have a meeting in Redmond today. Families are reminded that the deadline for player registration is this coming Wednesday. There is no fee for registering this year. Talk to Edmund Francis if you have any questions. You can call him at 541-325-3856.

Tomorrow is the deadline to turn in paperwork for Friday’s Mt Hood Meadows Warm Springs Ski and Snowboard Day. To participate in the trip you must complete all required paperwork which is available in front of KWSO or online on our WEBSITE . You can return forms by dropping them off at KWSO or email them to kwso@wstribes.org. You will receive a call to confirm your registration after your paperwork is reviewed.

The Mountain Star Family Relief Nursery in Madras is having “The Bunny Bun Run” fundraising event on Saturday April 3rd. You can participate at Juniper Hills Park or do a Virtual Run on Easter Weekend at a time and location of your choice. It will be 5K and 10K events. There is a cost to participate and you can register online at https://mtstar.org/bunrun/

The Jefferson County School District 509J is currently conducting their annual Title 6 Indian Education Parent Input Survey. The Indian Education Formula Grant program provides grants to support local educational agencies in their efforts to reform elementary and secondary school programs that serve Indian students. You can complete the survey online. Find the link at the DISTRICT WEBSITE

The Warm Springs Commodities Program is located in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. They offer food like: cereal, fresh fruit, fresh produce, can veggies and can fruit, pasta, meat, eggs, juice and cheese. You do need to meet eligibility requirements to qualify for commodities. Call (541)553-3422 for details. They have a facebook page to help keep folks in the loop on Facebook search “W S Commods” (https://www.facebook.com/wscommods)

The 2nd of 2 Public Hearings on redistricting will be held for Oregon Congressional District 2 on Saturday March 20th at 1pm. The Public Input is part of the process about how Oregon lawmakers should redraw the state’s legislative and congressional districts. The process is based on population and tied to the Census. You can learn more including how to testify virtually at the Oregon State Legislature redistricting webpage https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/redistricting

