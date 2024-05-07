KWSO Calendar for Wed., May 8, 2024

The Warm Springs K8 library is hosting a book fair. Students will be able to visit during their library specials. Middle School students can visit the book fair before school.

On today’s Tribal Council agenda: Housing Tax Credit 101; Youth Council Update; and Miss Warm Springs Update

The Senior Center is closed today and tomorrow to prepare for Honor Senior’s Day this Friday. There is no senior meal today.

Warm Springs K-8 Soccer teams play at Obsidian Middle School in Redmond today at 4:00.

Warm Springs CP Enterprise has community meetings about the June 5th cannabis referendum coming up. They will be talking about a cannabis retail store on the reservation and/or Trust land and legalizing on-reservation possession and use for adults 21 or older. The Simnasho meeting will be this evening at the Simnasho Longhouse. And, the Seekseequa community meeting is on May 15th at the social hall. Light meals and refreshments will be provided at 6pm, followed by a presentation and question/answer period.

Warm Springs K8’s spring music programs are coming up May 15th from Kindergarten, first and second grades from 1-2pm in the school gym. The 3rd – 5th Grade Music Program is on May 17th from 1:00-2:00 pm.

The OSU Extension Service in Warm Springs welcomes the public to a Meat Processing: From Hoof to Freezer Lunch and Learn on May 16th from noon-1 in the Education Building Conference Room. It will feature a FREE lunch and discussion about meat processing for both the buyer and the seller. OSU Extension Livestock Agent, Scott Duggan, will discuss regulations for processing meat, selling meat by the ¼ or ½, food markets for selling meat, marketing strategies and more.

The Casey Eye Institute is doing their Annual Spring Eye Clinic and providing comprehensive eye exams and glasses. It is open to everyone in the community 18 and over and does not require Native American eligibility. The mobile eye clinic will be set up at the Community Center parking lot on Saturday May 18th from 10-2 and Sunday, May 19 from 9-1. It is by appointment only – call Warm Springs Optometry to schedule.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center has scheduled Head Start Physical Round Up Dates for 3- and 4-year-olds and School Sports Physical clinics this summer. Head Start Round-Up’s will be held July 18th and August 22nd. Sports physical clinics are set for July 25th and August 15th. Call the clinic to schedule.

2024 Jefferson County Community Learning Center’s K – 12th Grade Summer Acceleration Camp & 9th Grade Strong Start enrollment is open. The summer acceleration program runs from July 29th- August 16th. Kindergarten times will be from 9:30am-1:30pm and 1st-12th grade will be from 9:00am – 3:00 pm. The enrollment form is available on the Jefferson County School District website. If you have any questions, call your student’s site: Warm Springs K8 541-553-1563, Bridges/Westside 541-475-0388 or Madras High 541-475-7265.