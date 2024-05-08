Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days 2024

The official flyer for the 55th annual Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days is out. Activities are scheduled for June 27th thru the 30th.

Thursday will kick off events with memorials, new joiners and re-joiners at the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds.

Grand Entries are Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 1 & 7 and Sunday at 1pm.

The Traditional Dress Parade will be 11am on Saturday.

The Rodeo will be Saturday and Sunday afternoons and the Stick Game Tournament is all weekend.

The annual Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair will be Wednesday June 26th at the Warm Springs Community Center. This year’s Health Fair Theme is “Our Food, Our Health” Food Sovereignty.

Pi-Ume-Sha 2024 Flyer