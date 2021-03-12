KWSO News for Fri., Mar. 12, 2021

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities Water/Wastewater Department has announved that the Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system is operational on a temporary basis. Effective today (3/12/21) there is a Boil Water Notice in effect until further notice for residences that are served by the Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system. That means you should boil your water for 3 minutes before consumption or else use bottled water. Residents can expect the water to appear milky white, which is expected when air is entrapped in the system. Drinking water, portable toilets and showers are available at the Simnasho Longhouse.

At the Warm Springs Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic yesterday at the Community Center – 340 doses of Moderna vaccine were administered. The bulk of that were 2nd (boost) doses although primary doses were also given. Next Friday March 19th there is another Community Vaccination Clinic at the Community Center. For anyone who got their first dose on February 19th – you should find your vaccination card for your appointment time to get your 2nd (booster) dose next week. Anyone 18 or older that is Indian Health Service Eligible or who works or lives in Warm Springs can get a vaccination. Call 541-553-2610 for an appointment. To get to Community Herd Immunity, which will protect all from COVID-19, everyone is encouraged to be vaccinated. Please call for an appointment today.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education will open at 10am today. They closed early yesterday when the power went out and the heating system didn’t kick back on so they need a little extra time this morning to warm up the facility. Again – Warm Springs ECE is opening at 10am today.

Yesterday on the Senate Floor – Oregon Senator Ron Wyden mentioned Warm Springs as he spoke in support of the Nomination of Deb Haaland as Secretary of the Interior.

Wyden encouraged Senators to vote in approval of Haaland’s nomination as Secretary of the Department of the Interior

The Senate is expected to vote on Deb Haaland’s appointment this coming Monday (3/15/21).

The ongoing road work along Highway 26 through the Warm Springs Agency Area will continue through the summer. Right now the focus is on removing rock to prevent rock fall on the hill next to the Gift Shop and Eagle Crossing Restaurant and also site p work along the highway where a multiuse pedestrian path will be installed between Hollywood Boulevard and the Museum at Warm Springs. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously through the construction area and to allow extra time for traveling the Highway 26 corridor locally and please be patient

Madras High School athletics are in full swing – including Volleyball – now that Jefferson County COVID-19 risk level has dropped from Extreme to High. This also means that fall sports can bring back a handful of spectators – including Football. Beginning the week of March 15th, boys’ and girls’ soccer, volleyball and football (both JV and Varsity) are able to have two (2)spectators per athlete (or a maximum of two spectators per family) join them in the stands. Visiting teams are still prohibited from having spectators. Spectators will not be charged admission into games; however, they will have to produce a ticket to get in. Each athlete will be provided their tickets in advance of each game. For contact tracing purposes, these tickets will require each spectators’ name and phone number, and will be collected at the gate. Lost tickets will not be reprinted or replaced. It’s imperative that spectators maintain 6-foot social distancing at all times, and wear masks – regardless if the sport is taking place inside or outside of a school facility. Spectators may also be asked a series of health screening questions in advance of entering the sporting event. For events taking place inside a school facility, temperature checks will also be required. During all sporting competitions, spectators can expect Covid monitors on-site and those that are unwilling to follow the social distancing and mask guidelines will be asked to leave the event. “This is the only way we can ensure that our athletes are protected,” said Mark Stewart, MHS Interim Athletic Director, “We’re excited to bring our supporters back to the bleachers for our athletes.” All MHS home games – both JV and varsity games – will be live streamed going forward, the link will be provided via MHS Facebook and the MHS homepage the day of the event. “We’ve never had to configure live streaming before, but with Covid, it’s yet another learning curve for us,” said Stewart, “we appreciate the community’s patience as we fine tune our technology.” Spectators can also plan on concession stands being open for home games.

Madras High School Football plays on the road today in Estacada. KWSO will be broadcasting the game live with kick off at 7 o’clock. They will live stream video of the game live as well – check the MHS Facebook page to watch.

Warm Springs Nation Little League will be set up at the Community Center Parking Lot for drive thru registration pick up and drop off. Today from noon until 1 and tomorrow from 10am – 2pm. The player registration deadline is coming up Wednesday March 17, 2021. This year – there is no registration fee. There is a Coaches meeting tomorrow at 10am at the Community Center. On Sunday – there is a meeting for all coaches in Redmond. Talk to Edmund Francis if you have any questions. You can call him at 541-325-3856.