KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 4/15/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 0 (zero) new cases of COVID-19 from 26 tests conducted on Wednesday (04/14/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.

There are currently 4 active cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 18 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

If you are concerned that you may have COVID-19 symptoms or you may have been exposed or you just want to participate in random testing – you can get tested at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. Check in at the front gate and they will direct you where to go

10087 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 725 Total Positive Cases resulted

89 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 814 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

VACCINATIONS

2247 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

1705 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at the Health and Wellness Center call 541-553-2131. Eligibility for the vaccine in Warm Springs is individuals and their family members who live or work in Warm Springs or who are Indian Health Service eligible.

The FDA & CDC have recommended a pause on the administering of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the U.S.

85 million doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine have been administered in the US.

There have been six cases of a rare type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the Johnson & Johnson shot.

All six cases occurred among women ages 18 to 48 years, 6-13 days after receiving the vaccine.

Symptoms to look for include : severe headache back pain severe abdominal pain nausea and vomiting new neurological symptoms (weakness in one part of the body, changes in vision) Petechiae (tiny red spots on the skin- look like pinpoint bruises) new or easy bruising shortness of breath leg swelling.

:

Warm Springs Community Health reports that around 190 people have gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on the reservation. Warm Springs people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who have questions or concerns can call 541-553-5512.

In Jefferson County – COVID-19 cases are on the rise. According to the Jefferson County Public Health Department – it’s likely that family gatherings and Easter celebrations have led to the increase. Next Tuesday the Oregon Health Authority will issue the county risk levels, which come out every two weeks. The increase in cases may mean that Jefferson County will move from the low risk category to moderate risk.

Meanwhile – efforts to vaccinate continue. Next Monday (4/19/21) there is a free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Madras First Baptist Church for anyone 18 and older. You can register ONLINE or call 541-475-4456.

SYMPTOMS

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. To talk with a medical professional – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of business hours you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

82 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

82 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

PRECAUTIONS

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to wear a face mask in public spaces, maintain 6 feet of social distance from others and avoid gatherings with anyone who does not live with you.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION