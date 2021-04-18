KWSO Calendar for Mon., Apr. 19, 2021

Jefferson County Public Health is having a free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Madras First Baptist Church for anyone 18 and older today. You can register ONLINE or call 541-475-4456.

KWSO thanks you for continuing to wear a face mask and taking precautions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Thanks for getting vaccinated and helping to Empower Warm Springs! Individuals and their family members who live or work in Warm Springs OR who is I.H.S. eligible can get a COVID-19 Vaccine. Call 541-553-2131 for a vaccine appointment.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center you can check in at the front gate if you would like to do a COVID-19 test.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are open with COVID-19 precautions in place. If you have business to conduct, you might want to call for an appointment.

The Senior Wellness Program is offering senior meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Greeley Heights Community Building (until Senior Wellness Center repairs are completed.) Pick-up and delivery is between 11am and 1pm. On today’s menu: Chicken Quesadilla with brown rice and beans.

There is an Earth Day Community Clean Up activity this Wednesday from 8 until noon at the Warm Springs Community Center Parking Lot. There will also be Clean Up events on Saturday from 9 til noon at both the Simnasho Longhouse and at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. All supplies, water and lunch will be provided for volunteers and masks plus social distancing will be required.

Spring Cardo Club is Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 7-8am meeting in the Warm Springs Community Center Parking Lot. Everyone is welcome. To learn more email jillisa.suppah@wstribes.org or call Joe Arthur at 541-553-3243.

Saturday service will return for Cascades East Transit on May 1st. This includes Community Connector routes, including Warm Springs – Madras Route 20. Visit Cascades East Transit ONLINE to see the schedule.

The Warm Springs Resource Management Interdisciplinary Team opened a 30 day public comment period yesterday for the Burned Area Rehabilitation plan for the Lionshead Fire. The Project Assessment is focused on reforestation. You can find copies of the plan at the Post Office, the Tribal Administration Building, at the Natural Resources and Forestry Offices and also ONLINE.

There is a special district election on May 18th. To participate in this vote by mail election you must be registered in Oregon by April 27th. There will be 3 positions decided for the Jefferson County 509-J school board and 1 position for the Education Service District. You can check your voter registration or get registered online by searching “OREGON MY VOTE” – you can also complete a paper application that you can pick up at your county clerk’s office or here at KWSO.

For useful information, all kinds of music and local news – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.