KWSO News for Mon., Apr. 19, 2021

States around the country are lifting COVID-19 restrictions. But Oregon is poised to go the opposite direction. A top health official is considering indefinitely extending rules requiring masks and social distancing in all workplaces in the state. The proposal would keep the rules in place until they’re “no longer necessary.” The administrator of Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health department says the “permanent” rules are needed because of a technicality in state law that allows the current restrictions to expire.

Here in Warm Springs you can call 541-553-2131 to set up a vaccine appointment. Jefferson County Public Health is organizing vaccine clinics including one today at the Madras First Baptist church. And at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds – you can sign up for vaccination online at centraloregoncovidvaccine.com.

A coalition of Northwest tribal leaders is calling on President Joe Biden and Congress to remove four massive dams on the Snake River to help restore salmon runs. Northwest Republicans generally oppose removing the dams, but earlier this year Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson called for spending $33 billion to breach the dams and to replace the transportation, irrigation and power generation the dams provide. Last week Columbia Basin Tribes met to make plans for approaching energy, agriculture and business interests in advancing discussions about making a plan to save salmon by breaching the four lower Snake River dams. Warm Springs Tribal Council Chairman Raymond Tsumpti was quoted saying “The Indian people of the Columbia River Basin are united by being fishing people since time immemorial. Today, we remain united to ensure that salmon remain in the rivers for our children and beyond,”

Last Friday during the White House Press Briefing – Indian Country Today’s Aliyah Chavez was able to participate vitually with a question about healthcare funding

That was White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. During last Friday’s press conference she also confirmed tentative plans for the return of the White House Tribal Nations Conference for late 2021.

Starting May 1st Cascades East Transit (CET) will return to providing Saturday services for Bend Fixed Routes and major Community Connector Routes across Central Oregon. Saturday Community Connector public transportation services were first implemented in February 2020 as a Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund (STIF) project to enhance mobility options and increase connectivity between the communities of Bend, Redmond, La Pine, Sisters, Prineville, Madras, Culver, Metolius, and Warm Springs. CET’s Saturday services for Community Connectors were suspended in April of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but are now resuming May 1st. Saturday service schedules are posted on CET’s website at www.CascadesEastTransit.com under News and Updates.