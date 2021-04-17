KWSO Calendar for Sun., Apr. 18, 2021

The Warm Springs Commodities Program is located in the Industrial Park. Their Food Bank is open today from noon until 4pm.

Tomorrow – Jefferson County Public Health is having a free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Madras First Baptist Church for anyone 18 and older. You can register ONLINE or call 541-475-4456.

Individuals and their family members who live or work in Warm Springs OR who is I.H.S. eligible can get a COVID-19 Vaccine at the Health & Wellness Center. Call 541-553-2131 for a vaccine appointment.

The Warm Springs Head Start and Early Head Start programs are doing their annual Community Assessment. They seek to gather information about our community, about families, children and what local resources are known to those who live here as well as what local resources are being utilized. They need more participation in their survey which can be done ONLINE

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Washanaksha Cultural Coalition is seeking grant applications for projects and activities in support of the arts and heritage. You can download a Washanaksha Grant Application PACKET. And hard copies are available at the Museum at Warm Springs, here at KWSO and at Three Warriors Market in Simnasho. The deadline to submit an application is May 7th.

There is an Earth Day Community Clean Up activity Wednesday from 8 until noon at the Warm Springs Community Center Parking Lot. There will also be Clean Up events on Saturday from 9 til noon at both the Simnasho Longhouse and at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. All supplies, water and lunch will be provided for volunteers and masks plus social distancing will be required.

Portland General Electric’s Project Zero has an internship opportunity for young adults ages 20 to 24. There are upcoming ZOOM information sessions on April 21st, 29th and May 3rd. To participate – RSVP taaj.armstrong@pgn.com

Warm Springs Housing Authority now is taking applications for their COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance (ERS) program for RENTERS ONLY. You can learn more and apply ONLINE. They have lots of money and not enough applications so click on that link to see if you qualify and you can apply.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 54-777-2663. This week you can find their NEW VIDEO is posted on their YouTube Page about: Osteoarthritis.

