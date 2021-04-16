KWSO Calendar for Sat., Apr. 17, 2021

The Warm Springs Commodities Program is located in the Industrial Park. They are open Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. Their Food Bank is open today and tomorrow from noon until 4pm.

KWSO thanks you for taking precautions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Thanks for getting vaccinated and helping to Empower Warm Springs! Please remember that even

with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to continue to take protective measures.

Wear a Face Mask

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

Avoid gatherings with anyone you do not live with

This Monday Jefferson County Public Health is having a free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Madras First Baptist Church for anyone 18 and older. You can register ONLINE or call 541-475-4456.

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system is operational on a temporary basis and there is a Boil Water Notice in effect until further notice.

The Johnson O’Malley program has applications available now for Spring Extra Curricular Activities for Jefferson County 509-J & South Wasco County School District students. We have the downloadable forms on KWSO’s WEBSITE

There is a special district election on May 18th. To participate in this vote by mail election you must be registered in Oregon by April 27th. There will be 3 positions decided for the Jefferson County 509-J school board and 1 position for the Education Service District. You can check your voter registration or get registered online by searching “OREGON MY VOTE” – you can also complete a paper application that you can pick up at your county clerk’s office or here at KWSO.

This month is sexual assault awareness month and Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services reminds us that sexual harassment, assault and abuse can happen anywhere, including online. As we increasingly connect online – we must learn about how to practice digital consent – intervene when we see harmful content or behaviors – and ensure that online spaces are respectful and safe. If you are anyone you know is experiencing sexual harassment online or at any time – call Victims of Crime Services at 541-553-2293 to schedule an appointment.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days celebration is cancelled for this year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the safety of our community and for powwow travelers. The annual event commemorates the signing of the Treaty of 1855 between the Indians of Middle Oregon and the United States Government.

July 1st is the deadline for the 2021-2022 Tribal Scholarship which needs to be turned in at Higher Education. Get all the details and forms you need by contacting Carroll Dick at Higher Education or by checking the article on the SPILYAY TYMOO WEBSITE

