KWSO Calendar for Sat., Apr. 3, 2021

The deadline for Warm Springs Nation Little League registration for both players and coaches is today. You can find registration forms and league information online at W S N L L dot ORG. If you have any questions call Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856.

The Mountain Star Family Relief Nursery in Madras is having “The Bunny Bun Run” today. You can participate at Juniper Hills Park or do a Virtual Run on Easter Weekend at a time and location of your choice. There are 5K and 10K options. There is a cost to participate, as this is a fundraiser. You can register ONLINE

Root Feast will be held at the HeHe Longhouse tomorrow (Sunday) with Diggers Memorial today. Facemasks are required along with social distancing and all COVID-19 precautions will be in place.

The Warm Springs Commodities Program Food Bank will be open today and tomorrow from noon until 4pm. They are located in the Warm Springs Industrial Park.

The Door Christian Fellowship Church in Madras is having Easter Services this Sunday at 11am. Everyone is welcome. A BBQ will follow.

Oregon Democratic Senator Ron Wyden is doing a series of live online town halls. He will have the Jefferson County meeting Monday morning at 10:30. You can find the link to watch at KWSO dot org on our Community Calendar.

The Museum at Warm Springs will feature the art of Umatilla Artist Ellen Taylor in the exhibition “Sacred Reflections” that will be in the Changing Exhibits Gallery April 8th thru Mary 29th.

Residences served by the Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system continue to have a Boil Water Notice in effect until further notice.

Warm Springs Housing Authority COVID19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA) for Renters Only is taking applications. The ERA program provides financial assistance for Rent, Utilities & Other Housing Expenses to eligible households. You can find link to the online APPLICATION on today’s Calendar on KWSO dot org.

Worksource Oregon is offering free virtual workshops in April. You can register ONLINE or call Wayne or Melinda at 541-553-3328 or 3324. Monday features an interview workshop. Tuesday – a Virtual Interview workshop. Wednesday learn about Soft Skills, Thursday – Resumes and Friday Networking. Every other Tuesday there is a workshop about successfully applying for a state of Oregon Job.

Mushroom permits are available at the Forestry Administration Office weekdays during business hours. A permit is required for tribal members who will harvest, possess or transport more than a gallon of mushrooms.

For listeners and those connecting online, KWSO is public media with a local lens.