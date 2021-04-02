KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 4/2/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports no (zero) new cases of COVID-19 from 62 tests conducted yesterday (Thursday 04/01/21).

There are currently 4 active cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 8 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

VACCINATIONS

2123 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

1600 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment call 541-553-2131.

Warm Springs vaccinations are for anyone 18 and older who either:

Lives in Warm Springs

Works in Warm Springs or

Is Indian Health Service Eligible

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

82 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

82 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

TESTING

To get a COVID-19 test check in at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center front gate and they will direct you where to go.

9762 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

807 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began *KWSO reported an incorrect # of positive cases in our 4/1/21 COVID-19 update)

PRECAUTIONS

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to wear a face mask in public spaces, maintain 6 feet of social distance from others and avoid gatherings with anyone who does not live with you.

There is a chance for families to participate in Drive Thru events today that will include distribution of free PPE items

