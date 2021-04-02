KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 4/2/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports no (zero) new cases of COVID-19 from 62 tests conducted yesterday (Thursday 04/01/21).
There are currently 4 active cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 8 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.
VACCINATIONS
- 2123 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered
- 1600 2nd (Booster) doses have been given
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment call 541-553-2131.
Warm Springs vaccinations are for anyone 18 and older who either:
- Lives in Warm Springs
- Works in Warm Springs or
- Is Indian Health Service Eligible
HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS
- 82 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19
- 82 people have been discharged from the hospital
- 22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19
TESTING
To get a COVID-19 test check in at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center front gate and they will direct you where to go.
- 9762 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 807 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began
PRECAUTIONS
Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to wear a face mask in public spaces, maintain 6 feet of social distance from others and avoid gatherings with anyone who does not live with you.
There is a chance for families to participate in Drive Thru events today that will include distribution of free PPE items
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
