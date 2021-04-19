KWSO Calendar for Tue., Apr. 20, 2021

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are open with COVID-19 precautions in place. If you have business to conduct, you might want to call for an appointment.

KWSO thanks you for continuing to wear a face mask and taking precautions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Individuals and their family members who live or work in Warm Springs OR who is I.H.S. eligible can get a COVID-19 Vaccine. Call 541-553-2131 for a vaccine appointment. At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center you can check in at the front gate if you would like to do a COVID-19 test.

Just a reminder that Highway 26 in Warm Springs will have construction delays again this week with one lane of traffic at times

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. Their agenda includes: the Secretary-Treasurer Update; May Agenda – Travel Delegations – and a review of minutes; Legislative Update calls; Draft Resolutions; COVID-19 team update; 509J report; Enrollments; Indian Head Casino; and a Warm Springs Community Action Team Commissary Project Update.

There is a Virtual Women’s Talking Circle every Tuesday at 7:30. Everyone is welcome to participate. You can find the Zoom Link on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page (https://us02web.zoom.os/j/82789298525)

The Warm Springs Work Experience and Development Department is accepting applications for student after school work. This is for high school students as well as college students. To learn more you can contact Wayne Miller at 541-553-3328 or Melinda Poitra at 541-553-3324

There is an Earth Day Community Clean Up activity tomorrow from 8 until noon at the Warm Springs Community Center Parking Lot. There will also be Clean Up events on Saturday from 9 til noon at both the Simnasho Longhouse and at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. All supplies, water and lunch will be provided for volunteers and masks plus social distancing will be required.

Mushroom permits are available at the Forestry Administration Office weekdays during business hours. A permit is required for tribal members who will harvest, possess or transport more than a gallon of mushrooms.

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is hosting their Oregon Women Veterans’ Conference virtually on Saturday, May 22nd. Women veterans who have served in every era and branch of military service are invited to join in this event. Attendance is free, but ONLINE registration is required.

Warm Springs Housing Authority now is taking applications for their COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance (ERS) program for RENTERS ONLY. You can learn more and apply ONLINE. They have lots of money and not enough applications so click on that link to see if you qualify and you can apply

