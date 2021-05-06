CTWS Opportunities Looking for Applicants

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are advertising for the following:
- 3 Members on the Warm Springs Cannabis Regulatory Commission WS Cannabis Ad May 2021
- 2 positions on the Warm Springs Composite Board of Directors WS Composite BOD Ad May 2021
- 2 positions on the Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Board of Directors WSP&W BOD Ad May 2021
- 3 positions on the Warm Springs Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission WS tero comm Ad May 2021
- 3 positions on the CTWS Court of Appeals WS Appeals Ad May 2021
- 1 Tribal Member position on the Telco Board of Directors WSTC BOD Ad May 2021
These opportunities will all close on Friday, June 4, 2021. To apply submit a letter of interest and resume to Michele Stacona at the Warm Springs Tribal Administration building. By Mail send to: Michele Stacona, PO Box 455, Warm Springs, OR 97761. By email send to: michele.stacona@wstribes.org.
You will need to sign a criminal and credit background check form to be considered.